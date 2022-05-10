Accused 14-year-old killer to remain on home incarceration, judge decides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chance Guthrie, a teenager who is charged with murdering 14-year-old Darrin Thiele on Trumpet Ave. in the St. Dennis neighborhood in April 2021, will remain on home incarceration, a judge decided Tuesday.

Guthrie was 14-years-old at the time of the incident. He was indicted on the murder charge as an adult, placed on home incarceration in March, and faced a judge on Tuesday as Thiele’s family said they’re still coming to terms with the fact that Darrin is gone.

“It’s very hard to believe that a child can comprehend what they’re thinking when they do that,” Brandi Beckman, Thiele’s aunt said. “It’s sad all around for everybody. It’s not something these kids should be doing.”

According to LMPD, Guthrie shot Thiele in the back of the head following an argument on April 14, 2021.

Neighbors previously told WAVE News the boys were in a group of around six teenagers, and after Guthrie shot Thiele, everyone ran in opposite directions leaving Thiele dead on a neighbor’s lawn.

LMPD arrested Guthrie in September 2021, five months after Thiele was shot dead.

This Friday would have been Thiele’s 16th birthday. Instead of celebrating, his family was in court, sitting in the same room as the boy accused of killing Darrin.

“That makes it even worse, because I know he would be talking so much about it and be planning his birthday and driving my mom crazy about what they’re going to do for his birthday, getting a car and all that stuff,” Beckman said. “It’s just been very difficult.”

In court Tuesday, Guthrie’s attorney told the judge his client has been trying to enroll in a JCPS alternative school, per one of the conditions of his home incarceration. The judge said Guthrie had not violated any conditions of his HIP and would remain there until future court dates.

Some of Thiele’s family members were outraged a judge decided Guthrie should be placed on home incarceration in March. They told WAVE News they believe he should remain in jail considering his murder charge.

Others were focused on getting justice, which they described as “a long sentence” for Guthrie.

“(Darrin) deserves justice because he should still be here,” Beckman said. “Getting ready for summer vacation, getting ready to start his junior year of high school. That’s what he should be doing. Same for the other child... He should be getting ready to enjoy the summer instead of going through all this stuff.”

Guthrie will return to court for another pretrial hearing June 8.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.