Black Complex Louisville holds press conference to discuss Juneteenth Festival

Everything you need to know about Juneteenth
Juneteenth(tcw-wvue)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A press conference was held Tuesday to announce the four day celebration of Louisville’s upcoming Juneteenth Festival.

The conference was held at 2:00 p.m. at The Belvedere in Louisville with featuring speakers like the CEO of Black Complex Louisville, Aaron Jordan, the release said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher signed an executive order in 2021, declaring Juneteenth an official holiday. Governor Andy Beshear followed by signing a proclamation to make Juneteenth an official state holiday, the release said.

Black Complex Louisville have worked to have Juneteenth observed as a holiday since 2020.

“But our work is not over,” Jordan said. “And to that end, we are forging our relationships with lawmakers across the isles to ensure that the Juneteenth Festival will be recognized as not just a Black holiday, but an American holiday.”

This year, the company plan to expand into more events focused on entrepreneurship, equity, and more, the release said.

The third annual Louisville Juneteenth Fest will be held at The Belvedere on June 19.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

