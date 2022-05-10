Contact Troubleshooters
Caretaker accused of abusing senior at Louisville residential facility

Darien Rice, 21, has been charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse following an...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have charged a Louisville man after being accused of continually abusing a senior resident inside an assisted living facility.

Darien Rice, 21, has been charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse following an investigation into the alleged abuse.

According to an arrest report, complaints had been filed against Rice, who was employed at the Hazelwood Residential Facility on Old Bluegrass Road. The facility specializes in assisting residents with severe cognitive disorders.

Reports state Rice had been caught on surveillance video between Oct. 13 and Oct. 17 of 2021 engaging in conduct that endangered and caused injury to one of the residents.

Police said Rice had allegedly shoved the victim to the ground, caused the victim to fall to the ground, knelt on the victim’s head and neck and kicked the victim’s leg out from under him causing him to fall.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for his injuries on Oct. 18, according to the arrest report.

Hazelwood Residential Facility provided police with video surveillance following the facility’s internal investigation.

The director of the assisted living facility told police the abuse seen in the video was “not consistent to any type of training employees receive.”

Following an investigation by LMPD, Rice was taken into custody on Tuesday and booked in Metro Corrections.

Rice is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
