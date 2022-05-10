Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Child seriously injured in Dec. 2020 shooting undergoes major brain surgery

Ocean Robertson underwent brain surgery in hopes to calm her seizures.
Ocean Robertson underwent brain surgery in hopes to calm her seizures.(Chris2X)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little girl seriously injured in a shooting that killed her mother nearly a year and a half ago continues to recover as she underwent brain surgery Tuesday morning.

Ocean Robertson, who is almost two-years-old, became a victim of Louisville’s gun violence at five-months-old when she was shot in the head in Dec. of 2020.

Her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum, known as Molly, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car on West Oak Street when shots were fired and she was killed.

Ocean miraculously survived, but the incident caused her to have chronic health conditions, requiring 24-hour care. The family hopes Tuesday’s surgery will help calm Ocean’s seizures.

“The challenges that she has faced from being five-months-old to 23-months-old now is something a lot of people could not have made it through,” Cheryl Donley, Ocean’s great aunt said. “But by the grace of God, she is here.”

Christopher 2X, founder and executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, was with the family during the seven to ten hour surgery.

The person(s) responsible for the shooting are still at large.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: 90° is possible Wednesday
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Darien Rice, 21, has been charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse following an...
Caretaker accused of abusing senior at Louisville residential facility
Recent pro-choice rallies have angered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following the...
McConnell says recent pro-choice rallies ‘an attempt to replace the rule of law’
The West Branch of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be relocating to a renovated...
Jefferson County Clerk’s West Branch moving locations
Jack Harlow appeared in a May 9 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jack Harlow tells Fallon his success is validating: ‘I know I worked for it’