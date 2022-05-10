Child seriously injured in Dec. 2020 shooting undergoes major brain surgery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little girl seriously injured in a shooting that killed her mother nearly a year and a half ago continues to recover as she underwent brain surgery Tuesday morning.

Ocean Robertson, who is almost two-years-old, became a victim of Louisville’s gun violence at five-months-old when she was shot in the head in Dec. of 2020.

Her mother, Fa’Quansa Ancrum, known as Molly, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car on West Oak Street when shots were fired and she was killed.

Ocean miraculously survived, but the incident caused her to have chronic health conditions, requiring 24-hour care. The family hopes Tuesday’s surgery will help calm Ocean’s seizures.

“The challenges that she has faced from being five-months-old to 23-months-old now is something a lot of people could not have made it through,” Cheryl Donley, Ocean’s great aunt said. “But by the grace of God, she is here.”

Christopher 2X, founder and executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, was with the family during the seven to ten hour surgery.

The person(s) responsible for the shooting are still at large.

