LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downs after Dark returns to Churchill Downs one week after Derby on Saturday, May 14.

Guests can come enjoy live music, drinks, and night racing under the lights at Churchill Downs.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with the first race starting at 6 p.m.

To buy tickets, click or tap here.

