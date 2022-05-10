Fentanyl Awareness Day recognized to prevent overdoses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As alarming numbers continue to worsen, one local organization is working to help people struggling with drug addiction.

The Louisville Recover Community Connection gave out fentanyl test strips, Narcan, and “safe using kits” as Fentanyl Awareness Day was recognized Tuesday.

“They’re putting fentanyl in just about anything,” Mobile Outreach intern Georgia Phillips said. “Any drug, the ones that you would least expect. Marijuana, we’ve had a lot of cases in that. Especially the pills. A lot of the pills they’re handing out they look exactly like the ones that they’re buying but they’re actually fully pressed with fentanyl. So it’s very, very, very important that we’re handing this stuff out just so people can be safe and hopefully lower the rates of the deaths that fentanyl has caused.”

