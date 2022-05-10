FORECAST: Summer-like warmth continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

RECORD HIGHS: Possible Wednesday/Thursday but likely to fall just short

STORM CHANCES: Small shower chance Wednesday morning and a few storms possible in the afternoon

THIS WEEKEND: Increasing spotty showers Saturday and scattered thunderstorms Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the afternoon hours. The additional sunshine will help to push highs into the 80s this afternoon.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures slide into the 60s. With more moisture flowing into the region, some drizzle is possible toward sunrise Wednesday.

A mix of sun and clouds is in tomorrow’s forecast with highs near 90°. With increased humidity across the region, isolated thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. Any thunderstorm that pops could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Expect clear skies Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances return just in time for the weekend; right now, neither day looks to be a washout.

