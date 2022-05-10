Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

FORECAST: Summer-like warmth continues

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RECORD HIGHS: Possible Wednesday/Thursday but likely to fall just short
  • STORM CHANCES: Small shower chance Wednesday morning and a few storms possible in the afternoon
  • THIS WEEKEND: Increasing spotty showers Saturday and scattered thunderstorms Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds decrease through the afternoon hours. The additional sunshine will help to push highs into the 80s this afternoon.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures slide into the 60s. With more moisture flowing into the region, some drizzle is possible toward sunrise Wednesday.

A mix of sun and clouds is in tomorrow’s forecast with highs near 90°. With increased humidity across the region, isolated thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. Any thunderstorm that pops could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Expect clear skies Wednesday night as temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances return just in time for the weekend; right now, neither day looks to be a washout.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, May 10th, 2022

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/9
Churchill Downs
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby
The rain won’t ruin the races and there are still ways you can avoid getting soaked and stay...
Stay dry: Know what to bring to the track for a rainy Derby