FORECAST: Warmer today with passing clouds

WEATHER HEADLINES

RECORD HIGHS: Possible Wednesday/Thursday but likely to fall just short

STORM CHANCES: Small shower chance in the AM and a few t-storms possible Wednesday PM

THIS WEEKEND: Increasing spotty showers Saturday and scattered thunderstorms Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expected a period of clouds to pass by during lunch or early afternoon, otherwise sunny and warming well into the 80s.

Dry this evening with some low clouds or even drizzle fog toward sunrise Wednesday. We’ll watch those trends as more humid air flows into the area.

Early clouds/fog on Wednesday will improve to partly sunny skies. However, humidity will be high enough that more isolated thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon. If they do, they could be briefly heavy/intense. Otherwise very warm/hot.

Clear skies Wednesday night as temperature fall into the 50s and low 60s.

