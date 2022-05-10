Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Fugitive Alabama couple planned to not be taken alive

Confirmation of the self-inflicted wound is pending the results of a coroner’s examination.
By David Mattingly
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - Authorities posted alerts all the way to the Mexico border to be on the lookout for guard Vicky White and the man she had sprung from an Alabama jail, Casey White.

Instead, the couple traveled north to Evansville, Ind., where security footage from a car wash alerted authorities to their dangerous presence.

”After six days, it was just hard to believe they were here,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t think that somebody on the run would stay in a community like Evansville six days.”

According to Wedding, the pair drove to Evansville after abandoning their initial getaway car in Williamson County, Tenn. They took refuge in a nearby hotel, where they planned their next move.

Casey White later told officers that they did not want to be taken alive.

“He said he that he was probably going to have a shootout, and at the stake of both of them losing their life,” Wedding said.

Four handguns and an AR-15 rifle recovered from their car show how serious the threat was. The fugitives also had $29,000 dollars in cash, money from when Vicky White sold her house days before the couple disappeared.

After a short pursuit, U.S. Marshals ran the couple off the road and into a ditch after a brief chase. Wedding said Vicky White apparently shot herself at the scene and later died.

Confirmation of the self-inflicted wound is pending the results of a coroner’s examination.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: 90° is possible Wednesday
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

“I went back there as a kid and played marbles back there,” Delbert Best said of the unmarked...
Family reveals they knew about unmarked graves at Ford battery plant site
D. Wayne Lukas' filly Secret Oath triumphed in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks.
D. Wayne Lukas on historic Derby weekend: ‘You can’t make that up’
The formula supply is so low that stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting purchases.
Parents struggle as baby formula shortage worsening
Before Lukas won the Oaks with Secret Oath on Friday, he scratched Ethereal Road from the Derby...
D. Wayne Lukas on historic Kentucky Derby weekend: ‘You can’t make that up’
Katie Newton, the public relations specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville...
Family says they knew about unmarked graves at future Ford battery plant