Fugitive Alabama couple planned to not be taken alive

(WAVE) - Authorities posted alerts all the way to the Mexico border to be on the lookout for guard Vicky White and the man she had sprung from an Alabama jail, Casey White.

Instead, the couple traveled north to Evansville, Ind., where security footage from a car wash alerted authorities to their dangerous presence.

”After six days, it was just hard to believe they were here,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said Tuesday. “I wouldn’t think that somebody on the run would stay in a community like Evansville six days.”

According to Wedding, the pair drove to Evansville after abandoning their initial getaway car in Williamson County, Tenn. They took refuge in a nearby hotel, where they planned their next move.

Casey White later told officers that they did not want to be taken alive.

“He said he that he was probably going to have a shootout, and at the stake of both of them losing their life,” Wedding said.

Four handguns and an AR-15 rifle recovered from their car show how serious the threat was. The fugitives also had $29,000 dollars in cash, money from when Vicky White sold her house days before the couple disappeared.

After a short pursuit, U.S. Marshals ran the couple off the road and into a ditch after a brief chase. Wedding said Vicky White apparently shot herself at the scene and later died.

Confirmation of the self-inflicted wound is pending the results of a coroner’s examination.

