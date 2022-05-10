Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10

By Brian Goode
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warming up even more today with a sunnier afternoon compared to the morning.

Some clouds/shower/fog possible early Wednesday with a more humid setup that could feature a few afternoon t-storms. That risk is low but non-zero. Highs otherwise nearing 90 with again an increase in humidity.

The video update will cover the latest on how the weekend is starting to look!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Warmer today with passing clouds
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
WAVE News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE News - Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Target is testing a nail-painting robot in stores. Also, AMC Movie Theatres see a turnaround on...
Your Money: Summer movie season, Twitter HQ contender, Target robotic kiosks, Old Bay goldfish snacks
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Warmer today with passing clouds