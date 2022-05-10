Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Warming up even more today with a sunnier afternoon compared to the morning.
Some clouds/shower/fog possible early Wednesday with a more humid setup that could feature a few afternoon t-storms. That risk is low but non-zero. Highs otherwise nearing 90 with again an increase in humidity.
The video update will cover the latest on how the weekend is starting to look!
