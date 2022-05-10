Contact Troubleshooters
Jack Harlow tells Fallon his success is validating: ‘I know I worked for it’

Jack Harlow appeared in a May 9 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Jack Harlow appeared in a May 9 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.(Twitter)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his first ever talk show interview with Jimmy Fallon, Louisville rapper Jack Harlow used an unexpected term to describe his exploding career: “It’s fragile to me.”

Harlow appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, and to perform his new hit single “First Class,” which features samples from Fergie’s 2006 song “Glamorous.” The episode aired on May 9.

Harlow, who attended Atherton High School, said adjusting to his new glamorous lifestyle was difficult at first, even showing off a photo from a show on his first tour, which drew less than a dozen people in Birmingham, Ala.

When asked how it feels to move from barely-packed crowds to superstardom, Harlow described the experience as “validating.”

“I know I worked for it,” he said. “I think I don’t take it for granted at all because of that.”

Watch Harlow’s interview, performance, and failed game of Pictionary on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.

