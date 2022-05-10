JCPS school bus involved in 4-vehicle crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Jefferson County Public School bus is involved in a four-vehicle accident on Shepherdsville Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis confirmed shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle crash on Shepherdsville Road near Briscoe Lane.

Early investigation revealed four vehicles were involved in the crash, including JCPS bus #2041. Ellis said no students on the bus were injured in the crash.

Louisville Metro EMS was called to the scene to check the other drivers. Police said there are no updates on their conditions or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

Ellis said northbound Shepherdsville Road is blocked while crews work to clear the scene.

LMPD’s 7th Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

