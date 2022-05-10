JCPS superintendent surprises students with $65,000 in scholarship money

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Six Jefferson County Public Schools seniors were surprised in class on Tuesday with scholarships worth more than $65,000 to help them pay for college. Almost all of the money came from the district’s teachers and employees.

The JCPS Employee Sponsored Student Scholarship Fund gives money to students who have overcome their problems. This scholarship fund also assists students with another obstacle: the cost of attending college.

It helps students like Charlotte Arnold, who stuck with school while one of her parents fought a drug addiction, and Amerah Jackson, who kept pushing even after her father died.

Ty’Liyah O’Neal will be attending Tennessee State University to become a dental hygienist. She received a little over $9,000 from the scholarship fund and another $5,000 from the Kentucky Derby Silver Horseshoe Award, paid for by the money awarded to Superintendent Marty Pollio after being named Kentucky Superintendent of the Year.

”(The scholarship means) a lot because my mom couldn’t pay for it,” O’Neal said,

Kayden Coury, a senior at Southern High School, will attend the University of Kentucky in the fall. Growing up with a brother with Down syndrome, she learned the important of acceptance while dealing with her own struggles.

”I am a person who stutters,” Coury said, “so it’s been a really big part of my life. So, just being able to get this and being able to see that people want to see me achieve things is really incredible.”

To score the scholarships, the students prepared presentations, essays, and went through an interview process.

