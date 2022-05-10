Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County Clerk's West Branch moving locations

The West Branch of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be relocating to a renovated...
The West Branch of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be relocating to a renovated building, allowing improved and expanded access for West End drivers.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The West Branch of the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office will be relocating to a renovated building, allowing improved and expanded access for West End drivers.

The new office will be located in the French Plaza at 228 Amy Avenue, just off of West Market, and transitions the branch away from a shared space in the Nia Center, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

Drivers can expect shorter lines and faster wait times thanks to an expanded number of workstations and a newly relocated call center.

Sheriff vehicle inspections will also be offered at the new location for the first time as a collaboration with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said the new location is expected to begin serving its first customers by May 31.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

