Kentucky Bourbon Festival returns to Bardstown in September

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Bourbon Festival will return to the Bourbon Capital of the World in September to honor the legacy and artistry of the Commonwealth’s finest spirit.

The 31st annual Kentucky Bourbon Festival will be held from Sept. 16-18 in Bardstown. This year’s festival will offer more possibilities to meet with experts from world-renowned bourbon brands.

For the first time, festival tickets include all bourbon tastings, and guests may purchase bottles directly from distilleries. The Kentucky Bourbon Festival’s Distillers’ Row Series will include 20 separate single barrel options, more than quadrupling the number available last year.

Ticket holders will also have access to over 30 unique bourbon-themed vendors, food trucks, and the annual Master Distillers’ Bottle Auction.

Ticket information:

Newsletter subscribers - Tickets on sale May 10 Bourbon Taster weekend pass ($125) available to newsletter subscribers only

General public - Tickets on sale May 11

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.