Louisville to hold first ever festival focused on mental health

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The city of Louisville will hold it’s first ever festival focused on mental health on May 21.

The event, called MindFEST, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Roots 101 African American History Museum.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer spoke Tuesday to discuss the importance of addressing mental health and resources in Louisville for those struggling.

Fischer also addressed the city’s increase in domestic violence cases and resources available to victims.

“So just like we’re talking about resources for mental health issues, thoughts of suicide, I want to emphasize that same amount of attention we put on domestic violence issues,” Fischer said.

The mayor made a point to say that there is help for people suffering from domestic violence.

