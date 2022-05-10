Louisville Zoo welcomes Sumatran tiger Jingga

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is welcoming its newest member of the family, an 11-year-old female Sumatran tiger named Jingga.

Jingga comes to Louisville from the Topeka Zoo in Kansas after completing a quarantine period, the zoo announced in a press release.

The Louisville Zoo said Jingga is adjusting to her new home well.

Keepers said Jingga enjoys the water, so guests looking for the new tiger will likely see her around the streams at the Islands exhibit.

Jingga will share the Islands exhibit with Leela, another female Sumatran tiger. The zoo said Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered due to habitat loss, with fewer than 400 tigers in the wild.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the spring and summer months. For more information, visit the Louisville Zoo’s website.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.