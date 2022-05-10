Contact Troubleshooters
McConnell says recent pro-choice rallies ‘an attempt to replace the rule of law’

Recent pro-choice rallies have angered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following the...
Recent pro-choice rallies have angered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following the leak of a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to abortion established over 50 years ago.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the leak of a draft opinion indicating that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, the constitutional right to abortion established more than 50 years ago, one of the country’s top Republicans is angered by recent pro-choice rallies supporting the preservation of the law.

“Trying to scare federal judges into ruling a certain way is far outside the bounds of normal First Amendment speech or protest,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on the Senate floor on May 9. “It is an attempt to replace the rule of law with the rule of mobs.”

On May 11, the Senate will vote on a measure written by senior Democratic senators that would keep Roe v. Wade abortion rights in place.

“No more running, no more hiding,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said about the pending vote. “The vote will shine light on every single one of us.”

McConnell insisted that the Democratic position on abortion is “unpopular,” despite recent polls showing the majority of Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned, according to NBC News.

“Democrats’ extreme and unpopular position on abortion will not bail them out,” McConnell said. “It just gives Americans yet another reminder that the radicals are running the show.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

