Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: 90° is possible Wednesday
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Recent pro-choice rallies have angered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell following the...
McConnell says recent pro-choice rallies ‘an attempt to replace the rule of law’
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said this year’s primary election is particularly...
Kentucky Primary Election: How and when to cast your ballot
Official seal of Louisville Metro Government.
Metro Council candidate disqualified from primary over residency requirement; 2nd candidate’s address also questioned
Abortion rights activists protest in Downtown Louisville just days after the leaked Supreme...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?
Pro-choice protestors turned out in Downtown Louisville Wednesday afternoon, marching in...
If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what other protections could be at risk?