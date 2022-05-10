Contact Troubleshooters
Parents struggle as baby formula shortage worsening

The formula supply is so low that stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting purchases.
By Maira Ansari
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For parents with infants, a nationwide baby formula shortage has become a nightmare scenario. Parents are literally hunting for formula.

The formula supply is so low that stores like CVS, Walgreens and Target are limiting purchases.

“It’s scary,” mother Katie Kealing said. “Because that is what you are relying on to give your baby the nutrition they need.”

Kealing has an 8-month-old daughter named Ava.

Jennifer Cox, mother of an 11 month old daughter named Mae, is also struggling to find formula. Both mothers have started feeding their children solids, but they still need formula.

“It’s not even on Amazon,” Kealing said. “I feel like Amazon has everything.”

“One day I had to call my boss and say hey, I’m completely out of formula, I’m going to have to go to multiple stores,” Cox said. “I ended up going to Walgreens, Target, Kroger, finally found some at a Walmart that I don’t shop at.”

Cox said she only found one can. Experts say inflation, supply chain shortages and product recalls are contributing to the volatility of the product.

The FDA is paying close attention as it works with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.

People are grabbing up the supply they can find.

“I feel guilty,” Kealing said. “Instead of taking one can like I typically would, I’m taking two or three when I can find them.”

“I’m going to buy what I need for this week, and we will be back to hunting next week,” Cox said.

Cox and Kealing said they stay hopeful by taking part in a mother’s support group, communicating with each other when they do find formula.

Pediatricians are urging parents not to water down their formula to make it last or try to make their own formula. Neither is safe for your baby.

The best bet is to call your pediatrician for help.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

