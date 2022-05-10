Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

TPD: Charging pit bull shot, ricochet hits officer

Charging pit bull shot, ricochet hits officer
Charging pit bull shot, ricochet hits officer(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer will be off the job for a while after he was inadvertently shot by a fellow officer Tuesday.

While investigating a separate incident on the 2000 block of Wyndhurst, officers say a pit bull charged at them.

According to the incident report, an officer identified as A. Simpson fired three times, with one of the bullets ricocheting and hitting Officer J. Bombrys.

A third officer fired once and hit the dog.

Bombrys was taken to the hospital and discharged that same day.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like warmth continues
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio gives a scholarship check to a Southern High School senior.
JCPS superintendent surprises students with $65,000 in scholarship money
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like warmth continues
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, May 10th, 2022
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog Update 5/10