TPD: Charging pit bull shot, ricochet hits officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police officer will be off the job for a while after he was inadvertently shot by a fellow officer Tuesday.

While investigating a separate incident on the 2000 block of Wyndhurst, officers say a pit bull charged at them.

According to the incident report, an officer identified as A. Simpson fired three times, with one of the bullets ricocheting and hitting Officer J. Bombrys.

A third officer fired once and hit the dog.

Bombrys was taken to the hospital and discharged that same day.

