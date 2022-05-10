Woman accused of driving SUV into Park Hill home while intoxicated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was taken into custody on Monday afternoon after police said she drove an SUV into a home in the Park Hill neighborhood while under the influence of drugs.

Jessica Douglas, 33, was charged with no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of South 20th Street around 4:30 p.m. on Monday on reports of vehicle and property damage, according to an arrest report.

When officers arrived, they found an SUV that had hit a home and a utility pole. Officers said the driver attempted to make a westbound turn from South 20th Street and ran into the house.

Douglas, the listed driver of the SUV, did not have a license, insurance or a registration tag, the arrest report states. The vehicle’s license plate had expired Indiana tags from 2021.

The report said Douglas was intoxicated on narcotics while driving the vehicle during the time of the incident.

Officers said they saw Douglas attempt to get into another vehicle before being called by officers back to the scene of the accident.

Police said Douglas slurred her speech, displayed tight pupils and showed other signs of intoxication. The report said as officers were checking Douglas’ driver status, a small bag fell out of her jacket that was believed to contain drug residue.

A female officer was called to the scene to search Douglas, who had multiple baggies of suspected heroin or other powdered opiates hidden in her sports bra, the report said.

Police said a plastic straw was also found in Douglas’ bra which was used for snorting powdered narcotics.

The report states around $500 worth of damage was caused by the incident.

Douglas was taken into custody without incident and booked in Metro Corrections. She is due in court on May 10.

