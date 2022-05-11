Contact Troubleshooters
#6 UofL beats Indiana 7-2

UofL men's basketball associate head coach Danny Manning threw out the first pitch
UofL men's basketball associate head coach Danny Manning threw out the first pitch(WAVE 3 News)
By Stephen Williams
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The sixth-ranked University of Louisville baseball team turned in a 7-2 victory over Indiana on Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (34-13-1) has now won six straight at home and is 26-5 on its home field this season.

The Cards fell behind on Tuesday night after giving up a run in the first, but rallied back and secured its 19th come-from-behind victory of the season.

Indiana (22-26) plated a run in the top of the first and stayed in front until the third inning. Following a Jack Payton walk, Dalton Rushing hit a ball over the wall just left of the batter’s eye to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead. It was the third straight game with a long ball for Rushing who took over the team lead with 15 on the year.

One inning later, Ben Metzinger doubled the lead with a double into the right field corner that scored Ben Bianco.

The Hoosiers used three straight hits to push a run across in the sixth and then a balk put the potential tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with nobody out. Garrett Schmeltz was up to the task though, striking out three consecutive hitters to keep the Cards in front.

Metzinger struck again in the bottom half of the sixth, sending a ball to the berm to tie Rushing with his 15th homer of the season.

The Cardinals then put the game away with three runs in the eighth. Brandon Anderson laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt and a wild throw added a run to Louisville’s ledger. Metzinger and Rushing then had productive outs to scratch across the sixth and seventh runs of the night.

Carson Liggett (1-0) earned his first career win with two shutout innings out of the bullpen. Schmeltz struck out four of the six batters he faced in two innings, while Tate Kuehner and Ryan Hawks took care of the final two frames.

Louisville heads on the road this weekend for three games at third-ranked Virginia Tech. The series gets underway on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in Blacksburg.

