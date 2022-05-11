Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Bluegrass PugFest to take over KY Expo Center

Bluegrass Pugfest is an annual Pug celebration that benefits Pug rescue groups around the nation.
Bluegrass Pugfest is an annual Pug celebration that benefits Pug rescue groups around the nation.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pugs are coming!

The Bluegrass PugFest in the West Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14 and 15 will soon be packed with thousands of people and their beloved Pugs.

The dog festival is enjoying its first year in Louisville after its start as the Milwaukee Pug Fest, which was held for more than 15 years and drew over 3,200 people and 2,000 Pugs each year.

There will be almost 50,000 square feet of vendors, silent auctions, rescue stations, and Pug contests.

The event will entertain guests while also raising awareness about the problem of Pugs used primarily for breeding purposes without regard for their wellbeing.

The event begins at 9:45 a.m. both days. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 13. Children under 2 get in for free.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Pug rescue groups across the nation.

For more information about the event, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to round out the week
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

In previous years, the arrival of warm weather and getting outside resulted in a decline in...
Louisville Metro now at ‘medium risk’ as COVID cases rise
Seneca High School (Source: JCPS)
Seneca High School increases security due to ‘reported threat’
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. with the KFC Yum! Center in the foreground.
Louisville Metro now at ‘medium risk’ as COVID cases rise
UofL Health promotes the opportunity as a way for students to gauge career choices by seeing...
Students shadow health care workers at UofL Health