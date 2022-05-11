Bluegrass PugFest to take over KY Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Pugs are coming!

The Bluegrass PugFest in the West Hall of the Kentucky Exposition Center on May 14 and 15 will soon be packed with thousands of people and their beloved Pugs.

The dog festival is enjoying its first year in Louisville after its start as the Milwaukee Pug Fest, which was held for more than 15 years and drew over 3,200 people and 2,000 Pugs each year.

There will be almost 50,000 square feet of vendors, silent auctions, rescue stations, and Pug contests.

The event will entertain guests while also raising awareness about the problem of Pugs used primarily for breeding purposes without regard for their wellbeing.

The event begins at 9:45 a.m. both days. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under the age of 13. Children under 2 get in for free.

The proceeds from the event will be donated to Pug rescue groups across the nation.

