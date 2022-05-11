Contact Troubleshooters
East Broadway fire near homeless camp under investigation

A fire erupted at a commercial building on East Broadway on May 11.
A fire erupted at a commercial building on East Broadway on May 11.(WAVE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is investigating a fire that broke out on East Broadway on Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The fire broke out at a vacant two-story building between Barret and Brent Streets, which was surrounded by a homeless encampment. Crews were able to get the blaze under control relatively quickly, according to LFD Maj. Bobby Cooper.

There have been no injuries reported.

This story will be updated when new information becomes available.

