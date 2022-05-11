Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Hot, humid weather sticks around

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RECORD HIGHS: Likely to fall short of our record high of 92° today and 90° Thursday, but not by much!
  • STORM CHANCES: Isolated downpour/storm possible today, better chances over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain overhead through the day as temperatures climb to near 90°. An isolated shower and/or thunderstorms are possible today, but most will remain dry.

Less humid air flows into the region tonight as temperatures slide into the 50s and low 60s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The lower humidity remains in Thursday’s forecast.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday night as lows return to the 50s and low 60s.

Rain chances ramp up for the weekend, however, it doesn’t look like a complete washout.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

