FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to round out the week

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Harned has your forecast.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 90° tomorrow
  • Storm chances this weekend
  • 80s continue into the new week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cooler temperatures settle in Wednesday night as lows fall into the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

We’ll see another warm day for Thursday as highs soar into the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Mainly clear skies Thursday night as lows fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Clouds will increase somewhat, and a small shower and storm chance will arrive in the afternoon and evening mainly east of I-65. High near 87°. Winds from East to Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Another summer-like day is on the way for Thursday with highs soaring into the upper 80s for most. We’ll stay dry through the end of the week before weekend storm chances return to the region.

Best chances of rain will take place on Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

