FORECAST: Summer-vibes today with hot/humid air

RECORD HIGHS: Likely to fall short of our record high of 92° today and 90° Thursday, but not by much!

STORM CHANCES: Isolated downpour/t-storm possible today, better chances over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our first 90° day of 2022 is possible in the urban heat island of Louisville. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a better chance for sunshine in the afternoon hours. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.

Less humid air flows from the east allowing for a more comfortable night in the 50s/60s.

Thursday is a mainly sunny affair with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Thankfully there will be a small reduction in humidity compared to Wednesday so that Thursday will feel less humid.

Clear skies are expected Thursday with lows in the 50s and low 60s.

