Hyundai recalls 215K Sonatas; faulty hoses can leak fuel

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.(MGN / GNU)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. - most for a second time - because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.

The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.

The Korean automaker says in documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators that a low-pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine.

That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the hoses. Owners will be notified starting July 5.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

