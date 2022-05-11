Inclusive playground opening in New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park will open its all-inclusive playground and splash pad just in time for summer.

The modern playground has been designed with play structures that go above and beyond the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This play area will serve as a national demonstration site for inclusive playground design that incorporates children of all ages and abilities.

The grand opening ceremony will take place on May 21 at 1 p.m. on the KFC Stage at Kevin Hammersmith Memorial Park. The event is open to the public.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.