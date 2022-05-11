JCPS students performing with former composer from Trans-Siberian Orchestra

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of Jefferson County Public School students will get the chance to perform with a well-known composer.

Students from Westport Middle School’s electric orchestra will be playing at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Wednesday night alongside former Trans-Siberian Orchestra composer Mark Wood.

Wood said he was delighted to take part to help celebrate the student’s success in their one-of-a-kind music program. Since 2001, Wood has been working with schools to develop their music programs through his “Electrify Your Symphony” education series.

“We’re celebrating and creating a spectacle at the concert that not only celebrates the great music education in this city, but also this program, that is one of a kind for the first time in the world of an electric orchestra developed by a school system,” Wood said.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature special guests Laura Kaye and Nathan Blake.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

