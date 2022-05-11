Contact Troubleshooters
JCPS students performing with former composer from Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Students from Westport Middle School’s electric orchestra will be playing at the Iroquois...
Students from Westport Middle School’s electric orchestra will be playing at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Wednesday night alongside former Trans-Siberian Orchestra composer Mark Wood.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of Jefferson County Public School students will get the chance to perform with a well-known composer.

Students from Westport Middle School’s electric orchestra will be playing at the Iroquois Amphitheater on Wednesday night alongside former Trans-Siberian Orchestra composer Mark Wood.

Wood said he was delighted to take part to help celebrate the student’s success in their one-of-a-kind music program. Since 2001, Wood has been working with schools to develop their music programs through his “Electrify Your Symphony” education series.

“We’re celebrating and creating a spectacle at the concert that not only celebrates the great music education in this city, but also this program, that is one of a kind for the first time in the world of an electric orchestra developed by a school system,” Wood said.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature special guests Laura Kaye and Nathan Blake.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

