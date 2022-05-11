Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Kentucky attorney general enters 2023 governor’s race

Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s...
Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.(Provided by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office)
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed paperwork to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race.

Cameron is hoping to ride his resistance to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s coronavirus restrictions into the governor’s office.

Cameron made history in 2019 as the first African American in Kentucky to serve as attorney general.

Now he’s trying to blaze another trail in his bid for governor. Cameron last year led the legal fight against pandemic-related restrictions that Beshear imposed.

Cameron won the case in the Kentucky Supreme Court, which cleared the way for new laws to rein in the governor’s emergency powers.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Hot, humid weather sticks around
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News