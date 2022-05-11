LFD: Fire pit inside building likely caused East Broadway fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department is investigating a fire that started on East Broadway around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The fire broke out in a two-story vacant building between Barret and Brent Streets, which was surrounded by a homeless encampment. According to LFD Maj. Bobby Cooper, the blaze was brought under control relatively quickly around 1:45 p.m.

Investigators believe the fire was caused accidentally by a burning fire pit inside the building, which sparked and ignited surrounding combustibles, Cooper said.

There have been no reported injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the LFD Arson Unit.

