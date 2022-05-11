Louisville family begs for answers almost two years after their son was killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family has been waiting one year and eight months to find out who killed their son.

Michael Sartin was killed on Six Mile Lane in September of 2020. His family says they know almost nothing about his case.

Sartin was one of 173 people killed in 2020. Only 56 of those cases have been closed (32.37%). In 2021, 188 homicides were reported with 68 being closed (36.17%). As of May 11, 2022, 60 homicide cases have been reported with 23 cases closed (38.33%).

Renee Sartin now sits on her couch while comforting Michael’s 8-year-old daughter.

She said her family was told LMPD is low on manpower to solve so many homicides.

“If it was somebody that mattered, if it was somebody that you knew that you know, you would be right on top of trying to solve that murder,” Renee said. “But because it’s kids that you don’t know or kids that people feel like don’t have any value, you don’t want to investigate, you can’t investigate.”

She said despite the low solve rate, she’s not giving up hope.

Michael’s sister, Chelsey, said her niece deserves answers.

“We want to be able to tell her that justice was served for him,” Chelsey said. “We want to be able to give her that story. She deserves it.”

”Even when we find out who murdered my son, and we better find out who murdered my son, but even when that day comes we will continue to fight this fight for everybody else who we cannot find those murderers for,” Renee added.

Tips can be reported anonymously on LMPD’s website or by calling (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

