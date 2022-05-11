Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville felon accused of shooting woman in face in front of her kids

Charles Taylor is accused of shooting a woman in front of her kids at a Speedway in Auburndale.
Charles Taylor is accused of shooting a woman in front of her kids at a Speedway in Auburndale.(LMDC)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old convicted felon is facing charges after allegedly shooting a woman in Auburndale while her children were in the car with her at a gas station.

The shooting happened on April 11 in front of a Speedway at Southside Drive and New Cut Road.

According to the arrest document for Charles Taylor, he allegedly approached the car and shot the woman repeatedly, striking her in the face, arm, side, and both hands while. Her 7-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were in the backseat during the shooting. Taylor is then said to have left in another car.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after police arrived. Her injuries were treated and she survived, but she lost part of her tongue, bottom lip, and right ring finger.

According to the arrest document, Taylor and the victim are the parents of a child together, however it is unclear whether it was one of the children who witnessed the shooting.

Taylor was arrested on May 10 in Russell and is charged with domestic violence assault, two counts of wanton endangerment and being a felon in possession of a handgun. He was ordered to be held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $50,000 cash bond and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim or her children.

