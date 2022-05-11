Louisville Fire mourns firefighter who died in line of duty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters with the Louisville Division of Fire are in mourning after a department firefighter dies in the line of duty.

Louisville Fire Department Firefighter Sean McAdam died on Wednesday from a medical emergency, Louisville Fire Major Bobby Cooper confirmed on Wednesday evening.

McAdam suffered from the medical emergency on Monday while at a firehouse and died two days later.

He joined the department in 2002 and spent his entire career assigned to specialty rescue companies, according to a release.

McAdam had been recently transferred to Quint 7 after serving many years at Engine 2 and Truck 1 in downtown Louisville.

Louisville Division of Fire said McAdam had received numerous awards throughout his career, including the division’s Medal of Valor and three unit citations.

“Please keep Sean’s family and all whose lives have been touched by Sean in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Cooper said in a release. “The Division expresses our deepest condolences to the McAdam family and his many friends.”

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer provided a statement on McAdam’s death on Wednesday evening.

“Sean McAdam was a dedicated public servant who served his community for more than 20 years with the Louisville Division of Fire,” Fischer said. “He bravely stood with the men and women of the LFD and touched the lives of countless Louisvillians. And as a registered organ donor, Sean’s impact will continue to be felt for years to come. Our city sends its deepest condolences to the McAdam family, and his many friends and colleagues.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.