Louisville polling locations open for absentee voting ahead of primaries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Kentucky’s Primary Election Day closes in, polls in Louisville are opening for in-person absentee voting.

The Jefferson County Clerk Election Center completed excused absentee voting Wednesday for registered voters who wouldn’t be able to make it to the polls from now until Election Day.

A few dozen people came to cast their votes ahead of the primaries.

“For me and for my family, elections are very important to us,” former Metro Council President David Tandy said. “It’s important to us to make sure, particularly on the local level, that we are taking the time to elect people to office who help meet the needs where the rubber meets the road.”

Tandy knew the impact local elections can bring and didn’t want a trip overseas to prevent him from casting his vote.

For Margaret Newby, a doctor’s appointment may cause her to miss the mark on May 17. So she dropped off her ballot early as well.

“Every vote counts, and they need to get out and participate and let their voices be heard,” Newby said.

A representative with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said the goal of in-person absentee voting is to expand access to all 600,000 registered voters in Jefferson County. He said the county clerk’s office also sent 2,500 mail-in ballots for folks to complete at home.

They also hired roughly 2,300 poll workers to handle the influx.

“It’s busy, but it’s an exciting time,” Erran Huber, Director of Communications for the Jefferson County Clerk said. “This is really democracy in action. This is an opportunity for people to share their voice. This is where it counts.”

Six different locations across Jefferson County will open from Thursday to Saturday for no-excuse in-person absentee voting, meaning any person will be able to cast a ballot.

Those locations include:

The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd. Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY 40203

Broadbent Arena at Kentucky Exposition Center - 937 Phillips Ln. Louisville, KY 40209

Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Ln. Louisville, KY 40272

Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr. Louisville, KY 40299

Mary Queen of Peace - 4017 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216

Primary Election Day in Kentucky is May 17.

For more information about Tuesday’s primaries, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.