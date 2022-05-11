Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Louisville polling locations open for absentee voting ahead of primaries

Election Day for Kentucky primaries is Tuesday, May 17
By Nick Picht
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Kentucky’s Primary Election Day closes in, polls in Louisville are opening for in-person absentee voting.

The Jefferson County Clerk Election Center completed excused absentee voting Wednesday for registered voters who wouldn’t be able to make it to the polls from now until Election Day.

A few dozen people came to cast their votes ahead of the primaries.

“For me and for my family, elections are very important to us,” former Metro Council President David Tandy said. “It’s important to us to make sure, particularly on the local level, that we are taking the time to elect people to office who help meet the needs where the rubber meets the road.”

Tandy knew the impact local elections can bring and didn’t want a trip overseas to prevent him from casting his vote.

For Margaret Newby, a doctor’s appointment may cause her to miss the mark on May 17. So she dropped off her ballot early as well.

“Every vote counts, and they need to get out and participate and let their voices be heard,” Newby said.

A representative with the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office said the goal of in-person absentee voting is to expand access to all 600,000 registered voters in Jefferson County. He said the county clerk’s office also sent 2,500 mail-in ballots for folks to complete at home.

They also hired roughly 2,300 poll workers to handle the influx.

“It’s busy, but it’s an exciting time,” Erran Huber, Director of Communications for the Jefferson County Clerk said. “This is really democracy in action. This is an opportunity for people to share their voice. This is where it counts.”

Six different locations across Jefferson County will open from Thursday to Saturday for no-excuse in-person absentee voting, meaning any person will be able to cast a ballot.

Those locations include:

  • The Jeffersonian - 10617 Taylorsville Rd. Jeffersontown, KY 40299
  • Kentucky Center for African American Heritage - 1701 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. Louisville, KY 40203
  • Broadbent Arena at Kentucky Exposition Center - 937 Phillips Ln. Louisville, KY 40209
  • Sun Valley Community Center - 6505 Bethany Ln. Louisville, KY 40272
  • Triple Crown Pavilion - 1780 Plantside Dr. Louisville, KY 40299
  • Mary Queen of Peace - 4017 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216

Primary Election Day in Kentucky is May 17.

For more information about Tuesday’s primaries, click or tap here.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to round out the week
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Michael Sartin was killed on Six Mile Lane in September of 2020. His family says they know...
Louisville family begs for answers almost two years after their son was killed
Avenues opens their doors in Clarksville, providing a new path to recovery.
New addiction recovery center opens in Southern Indiana
WAVE News - Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday evening, May 11, 2022
Michael Sartin was one of 173 people killed in 2020. Only 56 of those cases have been closed.
Louisville family begs for answers almost two years after their son was killed