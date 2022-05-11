Contact Troubleshooters
National Age-Friendly award presented to Mayor Fischer during TRIAD meeting

Louisville Metro TRIAD
Louisville Metro TRIAD(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When it comes to the care of aging citizens, representatives from AARP Kentucky said Louisville is one of the top cities in the commonwealth.

Those representatives along with the Age-Friendly Louisville leadership team presented Louisville Mayor Fischer with a national award in recognition of the release of the Age-Friendly Louisville Strategic Plan Five Year Report Tuesday.

The report is an in-depth, metrics-driven review of the Age-Friendly Louisville initiative began in 2016, and is now being featured as a best practice for other Age-Friendly hopeful cities across the nation, according to a release.

Fischer said he is especially proud of how city government pivoted to help the aging population during the pandemic.

“Our officer for aging was able to go virtual able to work with the physician community to make sure there wasn’t an over prescription of medications during that time,” Fischer said. “We were able to do some intergenerational work as well so we could keep our senior involved and active. You know, loneliness was a big problem during the pandemic, so we were able to fight that off as well.”

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

