New addiction recovery center opens in Southern Indiana

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Avenues has opened their doors in Clarksville, providing a new path to recovery. The facility is an 80,000-square-foot building just off Lewis and Clark Parkway.

The national facility is one of 10 other centers across the country, including one in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“For someone to come in and their eyes be kind of cloudy or hazy and they are not really there, to seeing them three weeks later and they are getting it,” Catherine Stone-Hahn, clinical director of Avenues Recovery Center of Louisville said. “They can tell you what triggers are. They can tell you, I’ve talked to my daughter and I haven’t spoken to her in 10 years.”

Stone-Hahn said Avenues focuses on their holistic recovery program, with treatment for the mind, body and soul. The space has 91 rooms, with three beds each.

“If you keep treating without processing how all these other components impact your sobriety,” Stone-Hahn said. “It is like building a house on a cracked foundation. It is going to look pretty for a little while, but it is not going to last.”

Some of their amenities include a game room, weekend activities, a gym and recreational facilities. They also offer detox services with 24-hour care for those needing alcohol or drug detoxification and further addiction treatment.

Stone-Hahn said all of their services are very individualized.

Kentucky had the fourth most overdose deaths in the nation between 2020 and 2021, at 36.7 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indiana has consistently placed in the top half of U.S. states and territories for the highest drug overdose death rate since 2013, and consistently has a higher overdose death rate than the U.S. average.

Louisville artist Ike Moody was invited to the facility’s opening on Monday. He said he was asked to make a piece that embodied recovery.

“I am in recovery, and it is a huge part of my story,” Moody said. “I needed a place like Avenues.”

Moody said he has been drawing and painting pictures of people for over 20 years and said art has always been there for him.

”If you have any idea how many patients, how many brothers and sisters I got the chance to draw, they would understand how special that opportunity was to me,” Moody said.

Stone-Han said most people don’t know what they are using, creating a high probability of overdosing.

“Even if you don’t have insurance and you need treatment, if we have a bed then we have a place for you,” Stone-Hahn said.

”It’s a miracle, for me, and it can be for you to if you are struggling,” Moody said.

Stone-Hahn said so far, they have three clients and they hope to slowly and steadily bring in more.

“If you are one of those people who are using and you don’t have a way home anymore, then this can be your home,” Stone-Hahn said.

Other treatments include vivitrol onsite, individual therapy sessions, group therapy sessions, family and couple sessions, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy, yoga and outdoor activities, psychiatric care, and medical care.

For more information on Avenues Recovery Center, click or tap here.

