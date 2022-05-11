Oldham County Courthouse slowly makes final move in downtown La Grange

Contact Troubleshooters
By Sean Baute
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 19th century courthouse in downtown La Grange that has already been moved once, has moved again to a permanent location just a few feet away.

At just about one foot every few minutes it’s hardly the kind of speed that would usually draw a crowd, but a crowd did show up.

”I’ve never seen anything like this in my life,” said La Grange resident Lisa Uber.

The Oldham County Courthouse is only moving just over 60 feet. A new one is being built alongside it.

Originally, the courthouse was going to come down all together, but that idea was met with backlash. Then, a decision was made that in order to keep the current courthouse where it was and accommodate what the new courthouse would need, the design would have been too tall.

“A three story structure behind this building would have dominated downtown La Grange in a way that would not have been attractive,” said David Voegele, the Oldham County Judge-Executive.

The funds for the $40 million project are coming almost exclusively from the state, but $2.5 million was approved by Oldham County Fiscal Court. Oldham County residents are at the very least intrigued.

”We come every day and try not to miss it,” said Lisa Uber, alongside her husband Ed, “and we didn’t know today that it would be moving, but because we come every day, here we are.”

Ed and Lisa have been coming to the square, they said, every day for over a year to watch the progress of the move. Pretty soon. they’ll have to find something else to do. Ed’s pretty confident they’ll be fine.

“I love being with my bride,” he said, “so we do things together all the time.”

Expected completion date for the new judicial center is fall of 2024.

