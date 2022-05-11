Police looking for missing Pulaski County woman

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a missing Pulaski County woman.

According to the Burnside Polic Dept., 41-year-old Chasity Shelton was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. They say she was last seen Monday leaving her home on Poplar Avenue in a 2018 white Toyota Camry.

Police say “it is crucial that this individual be located as soon as possible.”

If you see Shelton or know of her whereabouts, please call the Burnside Police Department at (606) 561-3405, the Pulaski County 911 Center at (606) 679-3200, or contact your local law enforcement authorities.

MISSING PERSON MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DATE: May 10,2022

