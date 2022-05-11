Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road

Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on...
Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigerated semi truck overturns on Wednesday evening.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigeration semi truck overturns and catches on fire on Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 6:53 p.m. to Louisville Metro Police on reports of an overturned truck with a fuel leak on I-264 West near the Taylorsville Road exit.

Witnesses told LMPD that a driver of a passenger vehicle had cut in front of the semi truck, causing it to swerve and strike the concrete barrier, roll on its side and burst into flames, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A viewer shared a video with WAVE News moments after the semi had caught fire.

Louisville Fire and Rescue was called to the scene to help extinguish the truck’s flames. Major Bobby Cooper said the truck had leaked around 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fire units declared the scene a hazmat incident and two hazmat companies responded, Cooper said. The fire was fully extinguished around 7:13 p.m.

Cooper said two other cars were struck by debris from the crash, one in the westbound lane and one in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries, Mitchell confirmed. The semi driver is expected to survive.

Police said the driver who cut off the semi truck left the scene.

Around 7:25 p.m., TRIMARC reported traffic is blocked in all westbound lanes with drivers being diverted off at Taylorsville Road.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying students to Noe Middle and duPont Manual High...
I-64 West reopened after crash of JCPS bus that hydroplaned
Michael Coates
Louisville man arrested for alleged murder of woman in St. Matthews shooting
Other than an isolated rain chance on Wednesday, most of the workweek looks dry.
FORECAST: Summer-like temperatures to round out the week
Indiana’s primary election is May 3, with the southern portion of the state seeking a number of...
Southern Indiana primary election results
Casey White and Vicki White
New details released in search for Alabama corrections officer, escaped inmate

Latest News

Road closed sign
Louisville Water announces detour changes for Frankfort Avenue
Road closed sign
Complete list of road closures for Derby week
Fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Dixie Highway identified by officials
I-71 South in Henry Co. reopens after 3-vehicle crash involving tanker truck, semi