Semi truck overturns, catches fire on I-264 near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on Interstate 264 West after a refrigeration semi truck overturns and catches on fire on Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in around 6:53 p.m. to Louisville Metro Police on reports of an overturned truck with a fuel leak on I-264 West near the Taylorsville Road exit.

Witnesses told LMPD that a driver of a passenger vehicle had cut in front of the semi truck, causing it to swerve and strike the concrete barrier, roll on its side and burst into flames, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

A viewer shared a video with WAVE News moments after the semi had caught fire.

Avoid the Watterson Exp West/East at the Taylorsville Rd exit. A semi slammed into the median, burst into flames and is on fire. It appears other cars were involved on both sides of the interstate. #louisvilletraffic @wave3news @WHAS11 @WLKY pic.twitter.com/Wvi4Gm4sUp — Lacy Shumway (@lacy_shumway) May 11, 2022

Louisville Fire and Rescue was called to the scene to help extinguish the truck’s flames. Major Bobby Cooper said the truck had leaked around 100 gallons of diesel fuel.

Fire units declared the scene a hazmat incident and two hazmat companies responded, Cooper said. The fire was fully extinguished around 7:13 p.m.

Cooper said two other cars were struck by debris from the crash, one in the westbound lane and one in the eastbound lane.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries, Mitchell confirmed. The semi driver is expected to survive.

Police said the driver who cut off the semi truck left the scene.

Around 7:25 p.m., TRIMARC reported traffic is blocked in all westbound lanes with drivers being diverted off at Taylorsville Road.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.