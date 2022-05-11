Seneca High School increases security due to ‘reported threat’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County high school was placed on an increased security level on Wednesday afternoon after a “reported threat,” a district spokesperson confirmed.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called Seneca High School around 12:30 p.m. to assist JCPS security investigating a possible threat.

An email and text sent out to Seneca parents said the increased security level was activated as a threat was reported to the school.

JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert said LMPD along with school staff and security determined the threat was unfounded, but the higher security level continued through the remainder of the school day.

No information was provided on the source of the threat. JCPS security is handling the investigation.

