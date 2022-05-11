Contact Troubleshooters
Southern Indiana woman arrested for head-on crash killing another driver

The Scott County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Cheyenne Elizabeth Paige Taylor...
The Scott County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Cheyenne Elizabeth Paige Taylor from Austin, Ind. for charges of reckless homicide, recklessly killing another human being, false informing and reckless driving in relation to a crash in January.(Scott County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A 25-year-old woman has been arrested following a months-long investigation into a deadly head-on crash in Scott County.

On Tuesday, the Scott County Circuit Court issued an arrest warrant for Cheyenne Elizabeth Paige Taylor from Austin, Ind. for charges of reckless homicide, recklessly killing another human being, false informing and reckless driving in relation to a crash in January.

The crash happened around 6:17 a.m. on Jan. 24, where Scott County Sheriff’s deputies were called to State Road 256 near Bethlehem Road.

Investigation revealed a vehicle, driven by Taylor, had been passing other vehicles prior to crashing head on into a car driven by 51-year-old Karena Monroe of Lexington.

Police said Taylor had ran two cars off the road prior to running into Monroe’s car.

Monroe was confirmed dead at the scene of the crash, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Taylor was arrested without incident on Tuesday. She was booked in Scott County Jail where she awaits her next trial date.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are handling the investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

