Students shadow health care workers at UofL Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school students were given the opportunity to observe health care workers to promote interest in future careers.

On Wednesday morning, students with Fairdale High School went to University Hospital to shadow workers as they interact with patients and perform their day-to-day activities.

Students were able to get a tour of a hospital’s emergency room and check out what is going on inside the radiology department.

UofL Health promotes the opportunity as a way for students to gauge career choices by seeing what they are studying in a real-life setting.

“They are motivated by sometimes the parents,” Joshua Toomer, workforce development coordinator at UofL Health said. “They want them to choose a career that is going to be sustainable, and healthcare is that career. But they may not like what they have been in school for, so shadowing really gives them that opportunity to solidify this is what I want to do or maybe I need to do something else.”

The facility offers a full tuition benefit for UofL Health-employed registered nurses who enroll in the online RN to BSN program at UofL’s School of Nursing.

