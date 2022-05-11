Contact Troubleshooters
TARC waives fares on primary election day

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an effort to get as many people as possible to the polls on Kentucky’s primary election day, Louisville’s public transit system will be free for all riders.

TARC will be operating on all its regular routes be Tuesday, May 17, but passengers who board the bus will be able to skip the fare box. Service will also be fare-free for those who use the TARC3 paratransit service.

“TARC is committed to providing access to all, especially in exercising one of the fundamental rights of all citizens: the right to vote,” said Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC. “We encourage community members to board TARC to and from the polls or wherever they need to go.”

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those in line at 6 p.m. will be able to cast their vote.

If you need to find out where you go to cast your vote, click here and then look for the Voter Information button. If you need help finding out which buses you’ll need for your trip to the polls, click here.

