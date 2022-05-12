Contact Troubleshooters
3,000-gallon septic tanker crashes, spills on Gene Snyder Freeway

(Source: Flickr Commons)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of the Gene Snyder Expressway east of Dixie Highway were closed on Thursday afternoon due to an accident involving a 3,000-gallon septic tanker.

The crash happened around 1 p.m., according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed the commercial tanker truck was heading towards Dixie Highway on I-265 when the truck’s front tire blew out, according to police.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the cable barriers and overturned in the median, police said.

Ellis said the tanker was carrying wastewater.

The driver was taken to the hospital alert and conscious. Police said he is expected to survive.

Shortly before 4 p.m., TRIMARC announced one lane is open in both directions of the Gene Snyder as crews work to clear the scene.

