ACLU program helping people get minor warrants set aside

The Jefferson County attorney is letting people re-docket their cases with active bench warrants if they’re charged with non-violent offenses, non-DUI offenses, or non-domestic violence offenses. It’s part of a program called the Bench Warrant Amnesty Court.

“We have a jail that is in crisis. Eight people have died in less than a year. And we know that one of those individuals was picked up on a petty warrant. That’s why this program is so important, and it is vital that the community know about it, sign up, show up, and get those bench warrants set aside,” Policy Strategist Kungu Njuguna said.

People can participate from June 7-9 at 1 p.m. in the Hall of Justice.

