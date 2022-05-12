Alabama’s Saban responds to tampering allegations involving former UofL receiver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tyler Harrell entered his name in the transfer portal on April 12. Ten days later he announced that he was headed to Alabama.

Harrell, who led UofL with six touchdown catches in 2021, played in the Cards annual spring game on April 4.

Last week in an interview published by 247 Sports, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield indicated that Alabama had tampered with Harrell, before the receiver entered the portal. Satterfield added that he did not have any evidence of the tampering.

Saban was asked about Satterfield’s comments at a golf tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday.

“Well we don’t tamper with anybody, so I don’t know of anything or anybody that tampered with him,” Saban said. “You know, and I don’t really know that anybody has tampered with our players. I just think sometime when things happen it makes you wonder. I’m not making any accusations against anybody that’s done anything with our players and I don’t have any knowledge of anybody that’s done anything with anybody else’s players.”

Harrell caught 18 passes for 523 yards for the Cards last season.

