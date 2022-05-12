Beshear: Post-Derby COVID numbers across the state ‘a mixed bag’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on the status of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Thursday and described this week’s virus statistics as “a mixed bag.”

Only three counties in the state are currently in the yellow, which indicates a moderate amount of COVID in the community, despite the fact that COVID rates have not decreased or skyrocketed.

The statewide positivity rate has increased to 7%, which is more than the previous four to five weeks but is still not worrisome.

“What this suggests is that our numbers are going up, but not very quickly,” Beshear said. “They could in fact go down next week, well, two weeks increases in a row. We’re certainly seeing increases in other areas of the country and some other areas we’re seeing hospitalizations increase, but deaths are not.”

The governor said that there are more COVID cases in Kentucky than those being reported due to at-home testing, and he is pushing all eligible people to have a booster dose of the COVID vaccine.

For a full breakdown of COVID numbers in Kentucky, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.

